Hundreds of residents in the ANC-run Emfuleni local municipality in the Vaal face misery after the municipality failed to pay its two-year historical debt of more than R450m to Rand Water.

The water supplier has reduced water supply to some areas after the municipality could not meet Friday’s deadline to pay about 25% (R50m) of the money owed.

Water tankers had been sent to affected areas since Friday and five more would be added by the end of Monday‚ Emfuleni mayoral spokesperson Lebo Mofokeng said.

Affected areas include Palm Spring‚ Sharpeville‚ Tshepong‚ Evaton‚ Vaaloewer‚ Vanderbijlpark and Debonair Park.

The municipality owed Rand Water about R485m at the beginning of November‚ but by Friday it had only been able to pay R150m of the R200m agreed to.

Mofokeng said residents not paying their municipal bills and the area’s high rate of unemployment had a knock-on effect on the municipality’s ability to pay the water supplier in time.

Emfuleni mayor Jacob Khawe‚ Rand Water executives and Gauteng premier David Makhura were locked in a meeting to find a lasting solution to the problem.