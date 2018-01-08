Rand Water cuts supply to Emfuleni after council fails to pay for water
Hundreds of residents in the ANC-run Emfuleni local municipality in the Vaal face misery after the municipality failed to pay its two-year historical debt of more than R450m to Rand Water.
The water supplier has reduced water supply to some areas after the municipality could not meet Friday’s deadline to pay about 25% (R50m) of the money owed.
Water tankers had been sent to affected areas since Friday and five more would be added by the end of Monday‚ Emfuleni mayoral spokesperson Lebo Mofokeng said.
Affected areas include Palm Spring‚ Sharpeville‚ Tshepong‚ Evaton‚ Vaaloewer‚ Vanderbijlpark and Debonair Park.
The municipality owed Rand Water about R485m at the beginning of November‚ but by Friday it had only been able to pay R150m of the R200m agreed to.
Mofokeng said residents not paying their municipal bills and the area’s high rate of unemployment had a knock-on effect on the municipality’s ability to pay the water supplier in time.
Emfuleni mayor Jacob Khawe‚ Rand Water executives and Gauteng premier David Makhura were locked in a meeting to find a lasting solution to the problem.
"We are at a lower level where people are not disclosing their status. There are … communities and … government employees that can afford to pay the municipality but they are not doing so, and it impacts on the poorest of the poor. Being ignorant about revenue collection or payment of services is not assisting the municipality or SA … we need to prioritise our basic services‚" said Mofokeng.
About 250 households have been affected by this 40% water restriction‚ he added.
In November‚ Rand Water officially announced its decision to implement a 60% water restriction. After hospitals in the areas complained that they had not been given prior notice of the cuts‚ Gauteng co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Paul Mashatile intervened in December. This resulted in the 60% water restriction being revoked and Emfuleni promising to pay the money owed to Rand Water.
"Emfuleni has not been able to keep up with the arrangement they made with Rand Water. Rand Water has therefore reduced the availability of water to the municipality. Everyone is guided by their constitutional mandate and regulation‚ and Emfuleni as a municipality must pay for bulk services‚" said Sputnik Ratau of the Department of Water and Sanitation.
He added that if the municipality was struggling to pay it should approach other relevant government departments to find an amicable solution to the problem.
Rand Water was not immediately available for comment.
Please sign in or register to comment.