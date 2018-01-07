Last minute negotiations to avoid registration chaos at SA universities

Education authorities will meet with universities and the EFF’s student wing tomorrow in an effort to put the brakes on possible clashes this week when masses of aspiring students are set to descend on campuses across the country.

Universities are on a knife-edge as thousands of people -some of whom matriculated years ago but never applied to study due to financial constraints -prepare to try to register.

This follows an announcement by President Jacob Zuma last month that free higher education will from this year be available to those living in households that earn less than R350,000 a year.

While hailed in principle, the announcement has caused widespread concern over how the plan will be financed. Sources said this week that the National Treasury was looking at various options including freezing public service salaries, cutting back on planned capital expenditure and increasing VAT and income tax.

The EFF Student Command has threatened to shut down South Africa’s 26 universities and 50 technical and vocational colleges if they refuse to allow walk-in applications.

"There could be someone who has been willing to study for the past 13 years and there was no opportunity because they did not have money. We are even calling those who dropped out because of financial reasons to come back and finish what they started," said EFF Student Command president Phuti Keetse.

Despite the threat, most universities have dug in their heels and vowed not to entertain walk-in applications. These have been discouraged since the death of Gloria Sekwena, the mother of a prospective student, during a stampede at the University of Johannesburg in 2012.

