National

All learners will be placed, says Lesufi

07 January 2018 - 13:40 Sipho Mabena
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi

About 17‚000 learners whose parents applied on time for their admission to Gauteng schools are yet to be placed but the provincial department of education has assured parents that all those that applied for admission for 2018 will be placed.

Panyaza Lesufi‚ Gauteng MEC for education‚ on Sunday said 22‚921 late applications were received towards the end of 2017‚ adding that to date 8‚865 learners from this group have been placed leaving a balance of 14‚056.

This means that about 31‚000 learners in total still need to be placed.

"However‚ we urge parents to accept offers of placement from schools with available space. Many of the schools in Gauteng are full and cannot accept any more learners. It is expected that some parents will apply for the first time as schools reopen. Such applicants will be placed where there is space‚" he said.

Lesufi said officials at the admission centres will record the new applications and submit them to head office for aggregation.

He however said that due to the additional financial cost of accepting additional learners‚ his department had to consult with the Provincial Treasury to provide additional financial resources. Lesufi said parents applying late will be notified in due course on the status of their application.

He urged parents that still have admission challenges to visit any of the admission centres on January 13 and 14‚ saying these facilities will operate from 8am to 5pm.

Officials from the department will assist to place the unplaced learners and attend to all parents applying for the first time‚ the department said.

"The Department is happy with the progress made in placing learners whose parents applied online for Grades 1 and 8 for the 2018 school year. We would like to thank all the parents that have applied and complied with all the processes. To date about 17‚000 learners whose parents applied on time have not yet been placed. Unfortunately‚ they have applied in high pressure areas where there is shortage of space. It should also be noted that many of these parents declined alternative offers of placement. However‚ the parents should rest assured that their children will be placed before the schools open (on Wednesday‚ 17 January 2018)‚" Lesufi said.

TimesLIVE

Last minute negotiations to avoid registration chaos at SA universities

Zuma's fee-free vow has state scrambling and varsities braced for EFF-led chaos
National
8 hours ago

Cutting through the matric results spin -the real facts

The class of 2017 matric results were presented in a misleading and overtly positive manner‚ according to experts.
National
5 hours ago

Chaos looms after EFF’s call for walk-ins at universities

Universities say they will not allow walk-in applications from people who qualify for free education, and that they should submit details for online ...
National
2 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

1.
All learners will be placed, says Lesufi
National
2.
Check your matric results now
National / Education
3.
Parliamentary sub-committee to deliberate on ...
National
4.
Cutting through the matric results spin -the real ...
National

Related Articles

Cutting through the matric results spin -the real facts
National

Last minute negotiations to avoid registration chaos at SA universities
National

Chaos looms after EFF’s call for walk-ins at universities
National / Education

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.