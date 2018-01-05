National

Railway Safety Regulator to release preliminary train crash findings on Monday

05 January 2018 - 16:21 Ernest Mabuza
Picture: TIAAN ESTERHUIZEN
Picture: TIAAN ESTERHUIZEN

On Monday, The Railway Safety Regulator (RSR) will release its preliminary findings into the Shosholoza Meyl train crash near Kroonstad‚ which resulted in the death of at least 18 people.

According to the regulator‚ the train from Port Elizabeth to Johannesburg collided with a truck at the Geneva level crossing in the Free State on Thursday morning.

The truck‚ which was hauling two trailers‚ was dragged along the railway line for 139m‚ resulting in the derailment of six train coaches‚ the regulator said.

"The RSR is in the process of instituting a board of inquiry to establish the root cause of the occurrence and to provide recommendations to prevent similar occurrences," spokesperson Madelein Williams said. "Preliminary findings into the collision will be released by the RSR on Monday January 8."

Williams said the regulator had dispatched its investigators on Thursday‚ following the accident which occurred at 9am. The investigators returned to the scene of the accident on Friday.

Transport Minister Joe Maswanganyi‚ who visited the crash site on Thursday afternoon‚ said the accident was as a result of the truck driver not stopping at the level crossing, adding, "He was taking chances."

