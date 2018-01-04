But it said academic research had described positive short-term steps that could be taken: employers should lower their criteria when advertising vacancies, a national transport subsidy would make it easier for young people to accessjob opportunities, and significant investment was needed in youth employability programmes.

In the longer term‚ improving the quality of education should be the top priority. "It is imperative that poor-quality teaching and learning‚ and poor throughput rates in basic education and in TVET colleges‚ be urgently addressed." Equal Education was critical of sector education and training authorities (Setas)‚ saying that the latest statistics showed only 1.6% of unemployed people attended their programmes.

It said Setas should work more closely with education and training providers‚ as well as employers.

The NGO backed a Human Sciences Research Council report calling for an urgent programme to improve the quality of teaching and learning materials at community colleges.

"The unemployment crisis haunts many families in this country‚" it said. "Children attend dysfunctional schools in the hope that education will liberate them.

"The current government under Zuma is an unimaginative‚ unresponsive and unaccountable one that fails to create opportunities for our youth.

"South Africa’s unemployment crisis can only be solved by a corruption-free government that exercises strong fiscal discipline.

"Until a government that prioritises its most vulnerable emerges in this country‚ we will continue to witness an army of unemployed youth toiling township and rural streets with little hope of a life that is fulfilling." The matric results were due to be released at 6pm on Thursday by Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga. More than 789,200 pupils wrote the exams.