Death toll reaches 'at least 20' in Shosholoza Meyl crash
Dozens have also been injured after a collision in the Free State involving the train, a car and truck
The death toll in Thursday morning’s Shosholoza Meyl Free State train crash has now risen to at least 20‚ with emergency officials still searching the wreckage for more bodies.
Free State health department spokesperson Mondli Mvambi confirmed that at least 20 bodies had been recovered. “This number will increase because the passengers in three carriages have burnt beyond recognition. The search and rescue operation in these carriages is still ongoing.”
The passenger train crashed into a truck — and a car was also involved — near Kroonstad before bursting into flames on its way to Johannesburg from Port Elizabeth.
“The untimely crossing of a truck at the level crossing has resulted in the derailment of seven coaches‚” Shosholoza Meyl spokesperson Daisy Daniels said. “One of them is a power car which helps generate power in the train. The power car caught fire which crossed over to the next coach.”
Daniels said there were 429 passengers on board and more than 180 of them were injured. “There’s an ongoing search for other passengers who might be trapped in the derailed coaches.”
Speaking on the phone from the scene of the accident, rail company official Leboho Mokhalipha said teams were digging through the wreckage in search of any trapped passengers.
“There are still some people inside the coaches — the ones that were on fire,” said Mokhalipha.
Some victims were treated at the scene while others were taken to hospital, according to media reports. Uninjured passengers walked away from the wreckage, many carrying their luggage.
ER24’s Russel Meiring said the train‚ a truck and a car were involved in the incident. A video posted on Twitter showed several train carriages on fire.
Maroela Media reported that Tiaan Esterhuizen‚ a passenger on the train‚ said the incident had occurred at about 9.15am.
"We were in the restaurant section of the train eating breakfast when we felt a jerk and soon after the train came to a standstill‚" he is quoted as saying. "Some of the people told me afterward they heard the train blowing its horn for a long time before the accident happened." He said they took the train because they thought it would be safer than being on the roads.
Eastern Cape health department spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo said the Eastern Cape Emergency Services were on standby. “We have not been asked to help yet‚ but we will assist in bringing the injured home if we are required to do so.”
Reuters-AFP
