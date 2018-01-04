Death toll reaches 'at least 20' in Shosholoza Meyl crash

The death toll in Thursday morning’s Shosholoza Meyl Free State train crash has now risen to at least 20‚ with emergency officials still searching the wreckage for more bodies.

Free State health department spokesperson Mondli Mvambi confirmed that at least 20 bodies had been recovered. “This number will increase because the passengers in three carriages have burnt beyond recognition. The search and rescue operation in these carriages is still ongoing.”

The passenger train crashed into a truck — and a car was also involved — near Kroonstad before bursting into flames on its way to Johannesburg from Port Elizabeth.

“The untimely crossing of a truck at the level crossing has resulted in the derailment of seven coaches‚” Shosholoza Meyl spokesperson Daisy Daniels said. “One of them is a power car which helps generate power in the train. The power car caught fire which crossed over to the next coach.”

Daniels said there were 429 passengers on board and more than 180 of them were injured. “There’s an ongoing search for other passengers who might be trapped in the derailed coaches.”

Speaking on the phone from the scene of the accident, rail company official Leboho Mokhalipha said teams were digging through the wreckage in search of any trapped passengers.

“There are still some people inside the coaches — the ones that were on fire,” said Mokhalipha.

Some victims were treated at the scene while others were taken to hospital, according to media reports. Uninjured passengers walked away from the wreckage, many carrying their luggage.

ER24’s Russel Meiring said the train‚ a truck and a car were involved in the incident. A video posted on Twitter showed several train carriages on fire.