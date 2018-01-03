Public safety veteran David Tembe is the new head of the JMPD

David Tembe is the Johannesburg Metro Police Department’s new police chief, mayor Herman Mashaba announced on Wednesday.

Tembe began his duties as the new police chief of JMPD on Tuesday.

"I would like to express my deepest appreciation to JMPD’s leadership team for providing the necessary support during the past transition period," Mashaba said.

"I have every confidence in Mr Tembe’s abilities and look forward to working with him as we run a corruption-free city that respects the rule of law and stimulates economic growth for our people."

Tembe’s public safety career began in 1981 as a paramedic with the Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS).

He became a superintendent in 1989‚ and in 1999 was appointed acting director in charge of the emergency services academy.

He was appointed director of operations in 2001‚ where he was responsible for leading the city’s 26 fire stations.

In 2002 Tembe was appointed acting chief of the EMS‚ where under his stewardship the urban search and rescue operation was established. It represented SA in offering assistance after disasters in Algeria and Iran.

After serving for close to 20 years with the EMS‚ Tembe was appointed director of operations at the JMPD in 2003.

During this time‚ he was awarded and commended by the National Department of Transport for innovation and excellence in traffic law enforcement.

In 2011‚ Tembe was appointed national chief of traffic at the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) until he resigned in 2013 to pursue a career as a consultant in law enforcement.

Tembe holds a national diploma in personnel management‚ metro policing‚ and an FBI Law Enforcement Executive Leadership qualification.

He has attended seminars on law enforcement leadership in the US since 2009.