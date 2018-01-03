ANC slams choice of David Tembe as Joburg’s top cop

The ANC in Johannesburg is set to challenge the appointment of the metro’s new police chief, David Tembe, as the party believes he is not the most suitable person for the job.

Tembe’s appointment was announced by mayor Herman Mashaba on Wednesday.

ANC Johannesburg spokesman Jolidee Matongo said the opposition party would approach Gauteng’s outgoing cooperative governance MEC, Paul Mashatile, and Public Service and Administration Minister Faith Muthambi to look into the matter.

"We have also given our legal team all the required documentation to start a process to have this appointment set aside," Matongo said.

The ANC has raised issue with Tembe for initially being scored fifth out of the possible candidates interviewed for the position, according to a report tabled in a special council meeting in October.

The ANC opposed his appointment in council, citing the unanimous recommendation by the recruitment panel that Tembe be appointed even though it was also noted he was the fifth most suitable candidate based on the interviewing panel.

Fifth-best candidate

Quoting from the panel’s recommendation, the ANC said: "The reason for recommending the fifth candidate is that this is a crucial position and the city prefers the candidate being able to take up the position immediately. The advantage of this candidate is that he meets the requirement of being a registered member of the Municipal Police Service. The first four candidates are unfortunately not registered members of a Municipal Police Service and the process of ensuring the necessary training and registration would take months to conclude."

The ANC added: "This recommendation by the panel, if it indeed came from the panel, clearly demonstrates that David Tembe is not the most suitable candidate to be appointed as the chief of police in the City of Joburg. Therefore, his appointment will be challenged by the ANC using all available avenues."

Mashaba said Tembe began his career in 1981 when he was a paramedic with the Johannesburg Emergency Services (EMS). He was appointed as its acting head in 2002 and joined the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department in 2003 after almost 20 years of service in the EMS.

Tembe was appointed national chief of traffic in 2011 and stayed until his resignation in 2013 to pursue a career as a consultant in law enforcement.