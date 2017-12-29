What’s at stake as Constitutional Court revisits Nkandla scandal

The parties have asked the court firstly to direct the speaker to put appropriate processes and mechanisms in place to hold the president accountable for his conduct that arose from and is incidental to the public protector’s 2014 report on Nkandla.

The parties asked that these processes must include mechanisms to inquire into and determine whether and to which extent the president’s violation of the Constitution and/or his conduct, satisfied the requirements for impeachment.

The parties also asked the court to direct the speaker to convene a committee of Parliament or any other "appropriate independent mechanism" to investigate the conduct of the president in the implementation of the Nkandla report, and whether he, by any act or omission, had made himself guilty of an offence or inability that warranted the exercise of Parliament’s powers in terms of section 89 of the Constitution.

Section 89 deals with the impeachment of the president and says the National Assembly may remove the president from office only on the grounds of a serious violation of the Constitution or the law; serious misconduct; or an inability to perform the functions of office.

The National Assembly, for this to be possible, would have to adopt a resolution with the supporting vote of two-thirds of the MPs.

If a president is removed for a serious violation of the Constitution or serious misconduct, he or she may not receive any benefits of that office, and may not serve in any public office, in terms of section 89(2).

The parties also asked for declaratory orders that the speaker failed to put in place appropriate mechanisms and processes to hold Zuma to account for violating the Constitution; that she had failed in her duty to apply her mind and or scrutinise the violation of the Constitution; and that her failures infringed on sections 42(3), 48 and/or 55(2) of the Constitution.

The EFF made it clear that it did not ask the court to determine what the speaker and the National Assembly should have done; but if Parliament wanted to comply with sections 42 and 55 of the Constitution, silence on the matter was "never enough".