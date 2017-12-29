Chief Justice’s dissenting voice in Zuma judgment described as ‘misplaced and unfortunate’

"It has just not been possible to remove him from office which would probably explain the relentless efforts being made to find another and even more onerous way to remove him. It cannot, therefore, objectively and justifiably be said that there is any available constitutional ground on which the President has never been held accountable for the non-security upgrades at his Nkandla private residence. That position would be sustainable only if the constitutionally accepted notion of holding him accountable for Nkandla were nothing short of his actual removal from office," Mogoeng wrote.

Justice Johan Froneman, who concurred with the majority judgment, also penned a separate judgment, which was concurred with by six other justices, including Jafta himself, to address Mogoeng’s own dissenting judgement, as he said it should not be left unanswered.

Froneman said there is nothing wrong in substantive debate being robust, "but to attach a label to the opposing view does nothing to further the debate". He added that he does not agree with the reasoning of both Mogoeng and Zondo in their judgments, but said he does not believe the outcome is due to anything but "a serious attempt to grapple with the important constitutional issue at hand".

"The fact that I do not agree with their reasoning or the outcome they propose does not mean I consider them to have abdicated their responsibility to ensure the National Assembly acts in accordance with the Constitution," Froneman wrote.

He said the majority judgment does nothing more than interpret Section 89 of the Constitution and direct the National Assembly to act in accordance to the Constitution. "It attempts to provide the National Assembly with guidance on the tools necessary to enable it to fulfil its constitutional duty, to hold the President to account in the direst of situations. It does not seek to tell the National Assembly how to use those tools," Froneman wrote.

He added that whether the order the majority judgment achieves its aim "is for history to determine".

The EFF, who was one of the applicants in the matter together with the UDM and COPE, expressed their disappointment at the conduct of Mogoeng during the handing down of the judgment on Friday.

"We respect and affirm, even celebrate his right to differ with the majority of the justices on judgments. However, it cannot be right that he interrupted Justice Jafta’s prepared judgment and openly forced him to read his full submission as opposed to a summary," Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, EFF spokesman said in a statement.

"When justices fight in full view of cameras it brings the integrity of the court and their judgments into disrepute," Ndlozi said. "The Chief Justice’s actions may unwittingly create doubt in the minds of the public about the majority judgment of the court, which, even if it is not unanimous, must still be respected and fully complied with. We hope the Chief Justice will find it in his heart to correct his conduct as it has potential to cast a shadow of doubt that just because he, as the head of the Court, does not agree with judgments, they have to be handed down accompanied by a signature of his irritation."