Fuel prices are set for a hefty drop on the first Wednesday in January after the rand’s recent strong performance against the US dollar‚ despite increases in international fuel prices during December.

This is according to the Automobile Association of SA (AA), and based on unaudited month-end fuel data released by the Central Energy Fund.

"The rand has had a very strong run against the dollar since the middle of the month‚ gaining considerable ground after the ANC’s electoral conference chose Cyril Ramaphosa as the new leader of the party‚" the AA said in a statement on Thursday. "After opening the month at R13.80 to the dollar‚ the rand is now testing the R12.30 level."

The association said that despite higher international oil prices over December‚ all grades of fuel were set to fall at the Department of Energy’s next price adjustment, on January 6.

"We expect petrol will be down by up to 34c a litre‚ diesel 26c and illuminating paraffin 28c‚" the AA said.

"The rand — and‚ by extension‚ fuel prices — have proven vulnerable to political developments in SA over the past year. Cyril Ramaphosa’s political and fiscal position ahead of the February 2018 budget speech is likely to be the most influential determining factor for fuel price movements in the short term."