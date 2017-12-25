Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa used his Christmas message to urge South Africans and the government to focus on strengthening the economy and resolving challenges preventing investment.

Read his full Christmas message:

“2017 was made special by the national celebration of the centenary year Oliver Reginald Tambo. “He embodied our constitutional values of democracy‚ human rights and social justice. “His personal qualities of selflessness‚ integrity‚ trustworthiness and empathy should inspire all of us to follow in his footsteps and we work to unite our society‚ eradicate abuse‚ racism and sexism and prejudice. “2017 was a year in which despite of progress we have made in several areas we continued to see the devastating effect of unemployment on individuals‚ families and communities.

That is why as we reflect on the achievements and challenges of the past year‚ we must reaffirm our determination to build an economy that serves all our people. “We must enter the New Year‚ determined to redouble our efforts to build a society were all are safe‚ secure and feel valued.

“We need to work together as social partners to secure our economy by removing all the obstacles to investment and move South Africa to higher level of growth. “The signs of recovery are there‚ and we must do all we can to ensure that we turn our economy around. “While December is a festive period for our nation‚ it is also a time that we celebrate World AIDS Day and we remember our brothers‚ sisters‚ parents‚ colleagues and others who have succumbed to illnesses associated with HIV. “We must remain focused on building a better society by implementing our NDP with energy as well as with great urgency.

“Our Vision 2013 remains a blueprint for inclusive growth‚ social cohesion and prosperity for all. Under this plan‚ we will continue to develop skills that can help us realise is developmental goals and address labour market issues. “We need more skilled managers‚ professionals‚ technicians‚ engineers and artisans.

We therefore encourage those who will be receiving their Matric results in the next few days to investigate the possibilities that awaIt them at universities‚ pivot colleges as well as community colleges. “Our challenges are many‚ but we have an even greater number of achievements that we can celebrate as South Africans.

“During our 23 years of democracy‚ government‚ social partners and active citizens have created a SA where the provision of social services and amenities has helped to confront the legacy of apartheid. “New schools‚ hospitals‚ clinics‚ factories‚ dams‚ bridges and airports tell the story of a South Africa that has indeed moved forward.

“Finally let us enjoy this festive season without causing harm to ourselves and others. “Let us use this time to reach out to needy members of our families and communities. Let us travel across our beautiful country safely and responsibly.

Let us respect women‚ children and the elderly. Let us be safe in our intimate relationships and let us rest and restore ourselves so that we can enter 2018 with a renewed deter to move our country ever forward.”