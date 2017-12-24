National

A post-holiday decrease in the petrol price depends on oil, says AA

24 December 2017 - 11:08 Charlotte Mathews
An employee holds a gas pump at a petrol station in Sao Paulo, Brazil. File Picture: REUTERS/PAULO WHITAKER
South African consumers who might have overspent on their Christmas shopping and holiday break may take consolation from trends suggesting they will enjoy a decrease in fuel prices in January.

In mid-December, just before the ANC elective conference kicked off, the Automobile Association of SA (AA) said fuel prices were set for a slight decline on mixed news from currency and oil markets.

At that stage, the rand had already strengthened, anticipating the election of Cyril Ramaphosa, seen as more business-friendly than his competitor Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, as ANC president. But international oil prices had spiked.

The AA was forecasting a cut in the petrol price of about 10c a litre by month-end and about 6c a litre for diesel and illuminating paraffin. "The political landscape after the ANC electoral conference, as well as international economic sentiment on the oil market, will probably be the key indicators for the fuel price at month end," the AA said.

Since December 15, Brent crude oil has increased 2.2% to $64.60 a barrel, while the rand has gained 5% against the dollar to R12.7475, translating into a decrease of 3% to 4% in the price of a barrel of imported crude oil.

