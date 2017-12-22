Zuma appeals ruling that upheld recommendations in the State of Capture report

"The Constitution confers only on the President the power to appoint a commission of inquiry, the court erred in holding that this is a power exercised with the Chief Justice," the papers read. "This also offends the separation of powers doctrine."

Zuma further submits that the Pretoria High Court and Mlambo "erred in law" in holding that he was "ill-advised and reckless in launching the challenge against the remedial actions".

He bases this argument on the judgment in the matter of the EFF versus the Speaker of the National Assembly, Baleka Mbete, in which the EFF sought to have the Constitutional Court compel her to discipline Zuma earlier in 2017. The Court ruled at the time that "a branch of government vested with the authority to resolve disputes by the application of law should have been approached. And that is the judiciary". This, Zuma says, is why he launched his court bid.

As in previous papers, Zuma brought into question the powers of the public protector, saying there was no law that authorised Madonsela or her office to instruct another organ of state to conduct a further investigation.

Mlambo held in his judgment that there was nothing in the Public Protector Act or the Ethics Act that prohibited her from recommending a judicial commission of inquiry to take the matter further.