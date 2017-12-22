Saftu has a rather gloomy take on Cyril Ramaphosa’s win

Although Saftu and workers would be delighted if radical economic transformation were achieved, it was a core focus of the 2012 policy and had never been pursued, the federation said. It added that a leader such as Cyril Ramaphosa, with a background in business, would never take radical steps. Talk about free higher education and land distribution were similarly likely to remain empty promises.

Apart from the leadership, factionalism within the ANC also prevented it from making any progress, Saftu said.

Ramaphosa’s first test would be his choice of a new National Director of Public Prosecutions, Saftu said, with his choice showing how serious he was about tackling corruption, both in the public and the private sector, and in dealing with the charges against his predecessor, President Jacob Zuma.