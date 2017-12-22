Saftu has a rather gloomy take on Cyril Ramaphosa’s win
The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu), whose affiliates include the South African Police Union and the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa), said the policies that emerged from this week’s ANC national conference were no different from those that emerged from its 2007 and 2012 conferences.
It said the ANC’s two previous conferences promised, among other things, to pursue economic transformation, focus on creating decent work opportunities, promote shared economic growth and transform ownership structures, including through broad-based black economic empowerment policies. None of these promises had been implemented.
Although Saftu and workers would be delighted if radical economic transformation were achieved, it was a core focus of the 2012 policy and had never been pursued, the federation said. It added that a leader such as Cyril Ramaphosa, with a background in business, would never take radical steps. Talk about free higher education and land distribution were similarly likely to remain empty promises.
Apart from the leadership, factionalism within the ANC also prevented it from making any progress, Saftu said.
Ramaphosa’s first test would be his choice of a new National Director of Public Prosecutions, Saftu said, with his choice showing how serious he was about tackling corruption, both in the public and the private sector, and in dealing with the charges against his predecessor, President Jacob Zuma.
