Reserve Bank sniffs at ANC’s plan to nationalise it

The is referred to in the Constitution and its mandate is clearly outlined, with its primary focus being the protection of the rand “in the interest of balanced and sustainable economic growth”.

“The South African Reserve Bank, in pursuit of its primary object, must perform its functions independently and without fear, favour or prejudice, but there must be regular consultation between the Bank and the Cabinet member responsible for national financial matters,” the Constitution states.”

“The rights of the private shareholders are highly circumscribed,” the Bank said.

The Bank’s governor and deputy governors are appointed by the President.

The Constitution states: “The powers and functions of the South African Reserve Bank are those customarily exercised and performed by central banks, which powers and functions must be determined by an act of Parliament and must be exercised or performed subject to the conditions prescribed in terms of that act.”