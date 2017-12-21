Court sets aside Abrahams’s attempt to withdraw charges against his deputy

On Thursday, the North Gauteng High Court set aside prosecutions boss Shaun Abrahams’s withdrawal of charges against his deputy‚ Nomgcobo Jiba.

President Jacob Zuma’s decision not to institute disciplinary measures against Jiba and her colleague Lawrence Mrwebi was also set aside.

Jiba was charged with perjury and fraud for the process she followed in instituting charges against former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks boss, Johan Booysen, with racketeering. Abrahams withdrew the charges against her in August 2015.

However, last year, Jiba and Mrwebi were struck off the roll of advocates. They are appealing this decision.

It is understood that Jiba and Mrwebi are now not allowed entry into the National Prosecuting Authority’s Pretoria office.