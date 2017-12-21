ANC resolves to downgrade SA embassy in Israel
The ANC’s national conference resolved on Wednesday to immediately downgrade the South African embassy in Israel to a liaison office.
The resolution follows a recent announcement by US President Donald Trump that the US will formally recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel‚ drawing widespread criticism.
The ANC said its decision showed "our practical expression of support to the oppressed people of Palestine".
The ANC in the North West said on Wednesday night that there had been "solidarity with the Palestinians and support for such forms of sanctions against Israel" at the conference.
"We concur with the PLO [Palestine Liberation Organisation] Gen Jibril Rajoub, who was at our conference where [it was] explained that the downgrade of the South African embassy in Israel will send a clear message to Israel that there is a price to pay for its human rights abuses and violations of international law."
The South African Jewish Board of Deputies and the South African Zionist Federation have both condemned the ANC’s resolution to downgrade the embassy.
"We question the motives behind this discriminatory decision that would effectively prevent SA from playing any mediatory role in bringing about peace or dialogue between Israel and Palestine‚" the two organisations said.
"This downgrade will do nothing for the Palestinian people‚ and have a detrimental effect on South Africans.
"We further question the motives of organisations and individuals who have managed to ‘capture’ the ANC’s international relations agenda‚ including the BDS [Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions movement]."
The ANC has been a longtime ally of the Palestinian independence movement‚ dating back to the struggle against apartheid.
South African government officials have also frequently engaged in diplomatic efforts to solve the Middle East crisis.
The recognition of Jerusalem is at the centre of the conflict between Israel and Palestine. Israel views the entire city as its capital‚ while the Palestinians consider the east of the city occupied territory.
The Jewish Board of Deputies and the Zionist Federation said the ANC’s stance had implications for South African tourism and trade‚ as well as diminishing the country’s status as a peace broker.
