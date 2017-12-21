ANC resolves to downgrade SA embassy in Israel

The ANC’s national conference resolved on Wednesday to immediately downgrade the South African embassy in Israel to a liaison office.

The resolution follows a recent announcement by US President Donald Trump that the US will formally recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel‚ drawing widespread criticism.

The ANC said its decision showed "our practical expression of support to the oppressed people of Palestine".

The ANC in the North West said on Wednesday night that there had been "solidarity with the Palestinians and support for such forms of sanctions against Israel" at the conference.

"We concur with the PLO [Palestine Liberation Organisation] Gen Jibril Rajoub, who was at our conference where [it was] explained that the downgrade of the South African embassy in Israel will send a clear message to Israel that there is a price to pay for its human rights abuses and violations of international law."