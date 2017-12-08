Now you can read Business Day’s premium writers on your mobile app
Enjoy full access to our best writers on your phone
Great news! Business Day's app for Android and iOS phones has been updated to give subscribers access to all our premium content.
You will have access to all of Business Day's premium writers on your phone.
All you have to do is download the Business Day app from Apple's App Store or the Google Play store and follow these simple steps:
1. Open the drop-down menu
When you open the app, you will see a home screen with the main stories of the day displayed prominently.
On the home screen, tap on the bars in the top left corner to view the drop-down menu.
The drop-down menu allows you to visit the section of your choice to read all the articles that are freely available.
2. Tap on premium
The menu includes the usual Business Day sections such as news, markets, opinion and politics.
Another new addition at the bottom of the drop-down menu is the "Premium" item towards the bottom of your screen.
Tap on this to see premium articles that are available to subscribers. These include news exclusives, commentary, opinion and analysis by Business Day's top writers.
Select the article you want to read and tap on it to open it.
3. Tap on the article you want to read
Business Day's premium articles include opinion by writers such as Carol Paton, the newspaper's deputy editor, and Trudi Makhaya, a regular columnist.
Also on premium are in-depth business articles that delve into businesses, such as our in-depth report on Caxton, and exclusive writing such as our recent article on Dubai by Hanna Ziady.
Once subscribers have logged in, they enjoy unlimited access to all of Business Day's premium writers, including editor Tim Cohen and group editor Peter Bruce, as well as analysis and comment by writers such as Hilary Joffe, Aubrey Matshiqi, Stephen Cranston and Xolisa Phillip.
If you are not already a subscriber or if you are not signed in, you will encounter a screen similar to this when you try to read a premium article.
Tap on the "Sign in" button and enter your subscription details as you would on the website.
To subscribe, visit BusinessLIVE's subscription page and sign up. For R120 a month, you will get full access to Business Day as well as the Financial Mail, the Sunday Times's Business Times, the Rand Daily Mail and a selection of Financial Times articles.
Click here to sign up now