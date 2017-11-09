National

Sapo-Sassa deal ‘in place’ to tackle social grants crisis

Jeff Radebe tries to convince sceptical parliamentarians that the social grants provision crisis is being resolved

09 November 2017 - 05:48 Khulekani Magubane
Jeff Radebe. Picture: SIYABULELA DUDA
Jeff Radebe. Picture: SIYABULELA DUDA

A deal between the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) and the South African Post Office (Sapo) that will include private sector participation will be in place by next Friday, says Minister in the Presidency Jeff Radebe.

Parliament heard from Radebe, who heads the inter-ministerial committee on comprehensive social security, on Wednesday that a hybrid system that could accommodate private companies in the provision of social grants was being drafted for signing next week.

But the parliamentarians were largely unconvinced by Radebe’s reassurances.

The briefing came as a Treasury letter informed Sassa CEO Pearl Bhengu that the penalisation of Sapo from card production was not justifiable.

‘We’ve been down this road before’, MPs say about move to pay social grants

Minister in the Presidency Jeff Radebe says the Post Office will pay social grants from April together with Sassa through a ‘hybrid model’
National
12 hours ago

"There are always challenges but we left no stone unturned in ensuring that the impasse does not emerge again. When planning this we are looking at the Post Office as the principal agent in assisting Sassa, but ... we are open to other suppliers assisting," said Radebe.

The interministerial committee move included a partnership between Sassa and the Post Office, and the departments of home affairs and state security.

"The project plan will outline the detailed plan for execution, resource requirements, critical milestones and communication strategy. This will also include the commitment to draw in additional capacity from other organs of the state as may be required," he said.

DA MP Lindy Wilson said while the interministerial committee’s intervention was a positive development at face value, Minister of Social Development Bathabile Dlamini still had a lot of explaining to do about her previous remarks regarding the grant payment arrangements.

"Although the DA is pleased that there might soon be an end to this Sassa social grants debacle, we must face the fact that Minister Dlamini once again tried to delay the process of Sassa finding a new distributor of social grants in order to keep the dodgy CPS [Paymaster] contract," said Wilson.

EFF MP Ntombovuyo Mente said the joint committee would still be in hot pursuit of the person who had misled Parliament and tried to undermine the Constitutional Court by casting aspersions on Sapo.

Mente said they would get to the bottom of the delay and find out who was responsible for it. The interministerial committee had to be free to conclude the process as it saw fit.

Inkatha Freedom Party MP Mkhuleko Hlengwa said he found no comfort in the update or the interministerial committee’s intervention as no one had yet been held azzzccountable.

magubanek@businesslive.co.za

Deal between Sassa and Post Office for social grants expected next week

Minister Jeff Radebe says the Treasury has confirmed a ‘hybrid model for the payment of grants’, to be managed by the Social Security Agency and the ...
National
19 hours ago

With the grants deadline 100 days away, Sassa and the Post Office ‘have yet to meet’

Treasury director-general says technical teams from the two organisations have yet to meet, but Bathabile Dlamini denies this
National
6 days ago

Treasury steps in to break deadlock between Sapo and Sassa

Treasury DG Dondo Mogajane says the Treasury will facilitate a technical meeting between Sassa and Sapo with the support of the Reserve Bank
National
7 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Amendments to labour laws up for discussion
National / Labour
2.
Gupta companies blame Reserve Bank for woes
National
3.
Molefe hits back at Madonsela for ‘being unfair’
National
4.
Business tackles Western Cape water crisis
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.