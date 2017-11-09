Business tackles Western Cape water crisis

A private-sector initiative has been started to tackle the water crisis in the Western Cape, because the state was perceived by business as struggling to deal with the problem, say the conveners of an emergency water strategy forum.

The forum was convened by the Water Leapathon Advisory Board and brought together business, academics, the government, labour and concerned citizens. It proposed to identify and advance three multibillion-rand projects to restore water security to Cape Town.

"The politicians have been struggling, and now business must step up to the mark," said Martin Humphries, the CEO of the Messenger Media Innovation Group.

"Businesses are very angry that the crisis had been allowed to develop to this level."