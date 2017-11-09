Neels Blom Columnist
National

WESTERN CAPE CRISIS

Business tackles Western Cape water crisis

The forum wants to identify and advance three multibillion-rand projects to restore water security to Cape Town

09 November 2017 - 05:49 Neels Blom
Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

A private-sector initiative has been started to tackle the water crisis in the Western Cape, because the state was perceived by business as struggling to deal with the problem, say the conveners of an emergency water strategy forum.

The forum was convened by the Water Leapathon Advisory Board and brought together business, academics, the government, labour and concerned citizens. It proposed to identify and advance three multibillion-rand projects to restore water security to Cape Town.

"The politicians have been struggling, and now business must step up to the mark," said Martin Humphries, the CEO of the Messenger Media Innovation Group.

"Businesses are very angry that the crisis had been allowed to develop to this level."

The initiative was intended not only to prevent a repeat of the current water-scarce conditions, he said, but to ensure an abundance of water that would drive economic development in the province and elsewhere in the country. "Our intention is to create opportunity out of this crisis," he said.

Some of Cape Town’s emergency water-supply augmentation programmes are under way. A tender for desalination plants at Monwabisi and Strandfontein had been awarded and tenders for a plant to be built in Hout Bay, Dido Valley and Harmony Park were being assessed, said the metro’s mayor, Patricia de Lille.

City officials had attended the forum, she said, but the metro had not yet received any concrete plans. "But our door is always open to engage."

Cape Town was doing everything in its power to bring alternative water sources online, said De Lille.

The city has set up a section 80 water advisory committee through which stakeholders from business, civil society and academia are advising and scrutinising the city’s efforts.

Humphries said desalination and the treatment of waste water would form part of the plan. A Water Leapathon emergency conference would be held at the end of November.

blomn@businesslive.co.za

EDITORIAL: Parched Cape runs out of time

The Cape’s water crisis is a humanitarian disaster in the making from which South Africa certainly cannot recover
Opinion
10 days ago

Waking Africa up to the realities of climate change

No continent will suffer more from global warming than Africa; the African Climate Reality Project is educating leaders and the public about what ...
World
12 days ago

Agriculture sector expects job-loss bloodbath, with 50,000 possibly out of work

The Western Cape’s drought is not only expected to see enormous job losses — with an expected R40m loss in wages — but a rise in ...
National
14 days ago

Competing firms to blame for confusion over water plans, Helen Zille says

But the ANC says mayor Patricia De Lille and Zille had been warned a long time ago about the looming water crisis, and had opted to reject warnings
National
20 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Amendments to labour laws up for discussion
National / Labour
2.
Gupta companies blame Reserve Bank for woes
National
3.
Molefe hits back at Madonsela for ‘being unfair’
National
4.
Business tackles Western Cape water crisis
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.