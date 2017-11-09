Suzanne Daniels must not try to reinvent herself as a ‘clueless ignoramus’, Ben Martins says

Deputy Public Enterprises Minister Ben Martin has vehemently denied that he was at a meeting with Ajay Gupta in July 2015 when suspended Eskom head of legal and compliance Suzanne Daniels was present.

At a media briefing on Thursday, Martins denied that he was present at the meeting, accused Daniels of being a liar and said he would take legal action against her.

He added, however, that he still needed to check his diary to see where he was on the day.

During her testimony at the inquiry into state capture being held by Parliament’s public enterprises committee, Daniels said that Martins was at the meeting. She said President Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane Zuma and Gupta-associate Salim Essa were also present at the apartment.

Martins said he was “perplexed’ by her testimony and speculated that she could have been motivated to lie because he had criticised her performance at Eskom.

“The truth is that I met Ms Daniels several times in her capacity as Eskom company secretary together with the then chairperson of Eskom, Dr Ben Ngubane, Department of Public Enterprises director-general Richard Seleke and Minister Lynne Brown in Cape Town and Tshwane, to discuss the [former Eskom CEO] Brian Molefe matter.

“I admit to admonishing Ms Daniels for the governance lapses that had taken place under her watch as company secretary and legal adviser at Eskom, during the meetings we had with the minister of public enterprises and Dr Ngubane.

“My collegial constructive criticism was never meant as a personal attack. As the head of Eskom’s legal department, Ms Daniels should account to Parliament for what happened under her watch rather than seek to use the occasion to reinvent herself as [a] clueless ignoramus,” Martins said.

Martins cited three instances when he had been with the Guptas, one of which was in 2013, when he attended an Indian food fair at their Saxonwold estate, which was open to the public and which he attended in his personal capacity. He insisted that he did not compromise himself by his attendance at the fair.

Martins said he also met one of the Gupta brothers after his appointment as transport minister, when he was scheduled to speak at one of the breakfast functions organised by the Gupta-owned New Age newspaper.

He said he met Tony Gupta when he came to his house with the former Passenger Rail Agency of SA CEO, to discuss allegations of undue influence over appointments to the Prasa board.