"It’s important that these mistakes are learnt from‚ and the treachery in the support given to Zuma is never repeated. This book is about speaking about the terrifying crisis‚ which we, as a country, currently face. If we don’t check this move of Zuma‚ or those who replace him‚ we are heading for catastrophe."

Kasrils is not the only one to release a controversial book about the president in recent weeks. Journalist Jacques Pauw has raised the ire of the State Security Agency (SSA) with The President’s Keepers‚ which details various allegations against Zuma. The SSA has demanded that Pauw withdraw the book.

The controversy has led to a spike in sales with The President’s Keepers among the best-selling books in SA and ranking as one of the most sought-after reads on digital store Amazon.

The SSA and the South African Revenue Service (SARS) have threatened to have Pauw and NB Publishers charged for numerous crimes‚ including the allegation that Zuma had, for several years, failed to pay taxes.

Kasrils said these were worrying times for the country‚ in particular the media.

"What we saw in the Thabo Mbeki presidency era was a dislike for criticism‚ but not to the extent we see under Zuma‚ with the threats against those speaking out against his inner circles. These threats against the press‚ who speak out against the corruption‚ racketeering and rampant theft‚ are growing alarmingly and becoming increasingly vicious as those under the microscope become desperate to silence their critics."

He said to get away with corruption‚ Zuma had deliberately weakened state institutions.

"The worst problem I had when I was intelligence minister was that those under my command were highly politicised and in support of Zuma. They undermined the workings of the intelligence system and became involved in the abuse of power and resources to support Zuma coming to power‚ including weakening the National Prosecuting Authority‚ the judiciary‚ SARS and other security apparatuses‚ which could expose the corruption."