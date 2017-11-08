Taps still dry along much of South Coast, despite end to workers’ strike

A strike by workers in KwaZulu-Natal’s Ugu district municipality ended on Monday, but water is still not available across much of popular tourist destinations on the South Coast, including Port Edward, Shelley Beach, Oslo Beach and Port Shepstone.

This has prompted the intervention of the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC), which launched an investigation into the water crisis.

The South Coast has been experiencing water cuts in recent months, with the latest due to an illegal strike by municipal workers.

The strike lasted more than three weeks after members of the South African Municipal Workers Union — upset about a life cover insurance scheme — downed tools in October, resulting in wholesale water cuts along the South Coast.

The situation was compounded by the sabotage of water infrastructure, allegedly committed by striking workers, who also threatened contracted technicians.

Ugu district municipality also accused the striking workers of confiscating keys to its bakkies, thus preventing nonstriking workers from restoring water supply.

Affected areas included tourists havens range from Port Edward, Hibberdene and Harding. Also affected are the likes of Oslo Beach, Gamalakhe, Izingolweni, KwaNzimakwe and Port Shepstone.

Businesses in the affected areas said they had lost hundreds of thousands of rand, and those in the tourism industry said they had had many cancellations from irate customers and holiday makers.

This is second water cut in less than a year. Late in 2016, municipal workers embarked on a wildcat strike, leaving taps dry.

The Human Rights Commission’s Gushwell Brooks said they had begun investigations to assess the extent of the crisis on the South Coast.

"We sent a team down to the South Coast after we received a complaint from residents in the affected area. The team is inspecting the site and we will be handling this through our complaints handling procedure," Brooks said.

Organisers of the Ugu Mass Lawsuit, a local pressure group, said that apart from the SAHRC probe they intend taking the Ugu District Municipality to court for a court order compelling the municipality to meet its obligations.

Ugu district municipality spokesperson France Nzama said that now that the strike had ended, the municipality was focusing on restoring water supplies to all affected areas.

He said the municipality would also consider taking action against those of its workers who are found guilty of sabotaging municipal infrastructure.

The owner of a bed and breakfast, who did not wish to be named, said she had bought her business a few years ago but was now feeling the effects of labour unrest and unreliable water supply.

"Our business relies on water. How can we expect that our customers can enjoy their holiday without water to drink, to bathe? Some of our customers who were here during the strike simply cancelled and moved on to the Eastern Cape."