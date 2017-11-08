Beleaguered Secretary to Parliament Gengezi Mgidlana has been given seven days to explain why he should not be placed on precautionary suspension. This follows a preliminary investigation into serious allegations of maladministration and abuse of power against him.

The preliminary probe was conducted by Parliament’s audit committee at the request of National Assembly speaker Baleka Mbete and National Council of Provinces (NCOP) chairperson Thandi Modise after a complaint by public-sector union Nehawu in May.

The allegations included Mgidlana’s receipt of an ex gratia bonus payment of R71‚000 while in his position for just two months‚ improper allocation of a study bursary‚ abuse of Parliament’s domestic and international travel policies, and irregular procurement of services.

These ranged from ordering staff to chauffeur him in cars fitted with blue lights‚ travelling with and checking in with his wife at top hotels such as the Michelangelo and the Four Seasons Hotel Westcliff in Johannesburg, with Parliament picking up the tab.

In a statement‚ Mbete and Modise said the audit committee found the allegations against Mgidlana were serious and that he should face a disciplinary hearing. Mgidlana has been on special leave since June, which was granted at his request, but this is now likely to become a suspension should he fail to convince Mbete and Modise otherwise.

"The committee has concluded its investigation and has handed its report to the presiding officers for their consideration. After applying their minds to the report‚ the presiding officers have decided that the recommendations and allegations made are serious and warrant that Parliament institutes a disciplinary process against Mr Mgidlana," the statement read.

"Mr Mgidlana has also been given seven days within which to make representations to the presiding officers regarding why he should not be placed on precautionary suspension‚ pending the finalisation of the disciplinary proceedings against him. Consistent with the principles of natural justice‚ the Secretary to Parliament remains innocent until proven otherwise by a due process — which the presiding officers hope will be conducted and concluded without delay."