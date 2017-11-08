National

One of three doctors behind moving psychiatric patients contests subpoena

08 November 2017 - 12:27 Katharine Child
Family members of psychiatric patients who died hold an ‘Esidimeni 37’ prayer vigil. Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE/SOWETAN
Family members of psychiatric patients who died hold an ‘Esidimeni 37’ prayer vigil. Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE/SOWETAN

Dr Barney Selebano, one of the three officials behind the movement of mentally ill patients from the care of Life Esidimeni, has contested his subpoena to appear at the hearings.

Selebano was Head of the Gauteng Health Department when the move of the patients took place. Health Ombudsman Malegapuru Makgoba fingered Selebano for "negligence or gross incompetence".

Selebano is suspended and facing disciplinary action‚ but R1m‚ according to Jack Bloom‚ the DA’s Shadow MEC for Health in Gauteng.

Selebano filed an urgent application in the Johannesburg High Court on Tuesday to fight his subpoena to appear at the Life Esidimeni hearings‚ said state attorney Tebogo Hutamo. The case will be heard on November 28. Hutamo said in the government’s view, "Selebano is supposed to appear before proceedings‚ which is why we took steps to have subpoena issued".

The hearings are set up to give closure to families who lost loved ones in the move. About 118 mentally ill patients had died by February this year at non-governmental organisations, many unlicensed and some with a lack of food‚ water‚ blankets and medical care.

Hearing Judge Dikgang Moseneke said he is cited in the case and may have to stop the hearings on November 28 and go to court and fight Selebano.

Hutamo also said he was also in conversation with then-Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu’s attorneys‚ BBM Law‚ about her appearing at the hearing this month.

They said the state was still struggling to locate her residential address in England to send a subpoena to‚ he said. "Arrangements are being made in order that she attends proceedings during the month of November."

MEC Mahlangu was following orders, witness tells Life Esidimeni hearing

Dumi Masondo is the first witness to suggest someone above Qedani Mahlangu was involved in the fatal decision
National
11 days ago

Police take flak for ‘less than thorough’ probe into deaths of psychiatric patients

Section 27 advocate Adila Hassim asked whether the police could have acted sooner when investigating the deaths of patients transferred to NGOs
National
12 days ago

Judge is outraged at testimony into deaths of mental-health patients

One NGO, where at least five patients died, was paid for months after it was shut down, drew patients’ Sassa grants, and admits knowing people ...
National
8 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
DA to ask Gauteng health about R500m spent on ...
National
2.
Gigaba did not meet with the World Bank about SA ...
National
3.
One of three doctors behind moving psychiatric ...
National
4.
Mduduzi Manana has two previous convictions, one ...
National

Related Articles

Judge is outraged at testimony into deaths of mental-health patients
National

MEC Mahlangu was following orders, witness tells Life Esidimeni hearing
National / Health

Police take flak for ‘less than thorough’ probe into deaths of psychiatric ...
National / Health

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.