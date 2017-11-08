Mduduzi Manana has two previous convictions, one for assault

The Randburg Magistrate’s Court has heard that former deputy higher education minister Mduduzi Manana has two previous convictions — one of assault and another for stealing a can of Coke.

This was disclosed by the state as sentencing proceedings commenced on Wednesday, after the matter was postponed on Tuesday.

His attorney‚ Michael Bill‚ had asked the court to postpone the matter to allow his defence team to study probation and correctional services reports.

Manana admitted to his conviction of assault in August 2004 and stealing a can of Coke in May 2005.

Manana will be sentenced later on Wednesday over three counts of assault to cause grievous bodily harm after he admitted to attacking two women at a restaurant in Fourways, in August. He has pleaded guilty to all charges.