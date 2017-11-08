Guptas’ shifty Dubai clinic funding linked to SA health tenders

The Gupta family was planning to set up a billion-dollar medical facility in Dubai with shareholders who were awarded lucrative tenders to provide provincial health departments with mobile clinics in the Free State and the North West.

New revelations from the leaked Gupta e-mails have provided further evidence of the Guptas seeking ways to send funds earned from state contracts in SA to Dubai, where they have spent at least R350m on lavish properties for themselves and President Jacob Zuma’s son, Duduzane.

An investigation by Business Day has established that a company named Cureva, which was later renamed Mediosa, was awarded a three-year contract in October 2015 by the Free State health department.

If you are already a subscriber, please click on the following link below to go to the full article: Guptas’ shifty Dubai clinic project exposed

If you would like to subscribe to BusinessLIVE Premium to read the full story, please click here to subscribe.

* Premium content is not yet available on the app. Please use the desktop site to subscribe.