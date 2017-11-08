Gigaba did not meet with the World Bank about SA nuclear programme, says spokesman

Spokesperson Mayihlome Tshwete has rubbished claims that Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba met with representatives of the World Bank last week to discuss financing for the development of a nuclear power programme in the country.

On Monday, Bloomberg reported that Gigaba met with the Bank on November 3 to discuss funding options available to Eskom. However, it is possible the parties met over an existing World Bank loan arrangement, meant to fund the now suspended renewable-energy programme.

Tshwete said on Wednesday that the focus of the engagement with the World Bank was on financing Eskom’s Medupi power plant and that Gigaba met with vice-president of the World Bank, Africa Region Makhtar Diop on October 31 and November 1.

In an earlier letter on the trip, World Bank country director Paul Noumba Um said: "The objective of the visit is to have further discussions on World Bank engagement in SA, with specific focus on Eskom. He would also like to have first-hand impressions on the status of various issues that may require more World Bank support."

In February, Business Day reported that Eskom was yet to sign loan agreements with the New Development Bank and the African Development Bank, secured in 2016, both of which depend on a commitment to the expansion of renewable energy.

At the time, Eskom also aid it would honour all its obligations under a World Bank loan, while the Bank confirmed it had received assurance from Eskom and the government of their commitment towards the development of renewable energy.

Following the medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) at the end of October, Gigaba said: "Eskom is by far the biggest risk we face as a country. We need to deal with Eskom very carefully and improve governance as a matter of urgency."

Speaking about a nuclear programme, he said: "Over the next five years, SA will not be able to afford nuclear energy because the economy is growing too slowly. We can’t afford it, we have excess electricity. The budget can’t afford it and the country can’t afford it."