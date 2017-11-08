Electorate ‘must be privy to funding’

"The regulator agrees with the court that section 32 (1) read with section 19 of the Constitution and sections 7(2) and 1(d) therefore, require disclosure of information on political parties private funding for the exercise and protection of the right to vote," said Tlakula.

"However, the regulator is of the view that in order to exercise their right to vote and make political choices, the electorate requires all information held by political parties, including information relating to private funding they receive," she said.

Tlakula said Paia was unconstitutional and invalid insofar as it does not allow for disclosure of information held by political parties given the public nature of political parties. The high court gave Parliament 18 months to correct the inconsistencies in Paia.

The draft political party funding bill entails among other measures a ban on donations from foreign sources and a requirement for parties to disclose all donations above a threshold yet to be set.

Lobby group My Vote Counts approached the courts arguing that access to information about a party’s private sources of funding was required for the effective exercise of the right to vote. It said disclosure provided the electorate with information on where political campaign money came from and how it was spent in order to aid voters in evaluating political parties.

Civil-society organisations have long called for Parliament to enact legislation regulating party funding, in line with AU, UN and other anticorruption codes signed by the country.

They have argued that the lack of regulation provided ample opportunity for unethical and dishonest donors to peddle influence in policy formulation and to meddle in politics.

The draft bill on the funding of political parties also provides for the establishment of two funds, to be run by the Electoral Commission of SA, for political parties.

A represented political parties’ fund will cater for political parties represented in Parliament and provincial legislatures with money appropriated by Parliament. A multiparty democracy fund will accept funds from private sources for political parties that are represented in Parliament and provincial legislatures.

In its submission to the committee the South African Local Government Association proposed that the draft bill should also include the local sphere of government as a beneficiary of the represented political party fund and the multiparty fund. The association said the case for the extension of these benefits to the local sphere included promoting accountability and meaningful community involvement; and that real government-community interface happened at the local level.

phakathib@businesslive.co.za