Deal between Sassa and Post Office for social grants expected next week

By next week Friday, the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) and the South African Post Office (Sapo) will have an agreement drafted for co-operation in the distribution of social grants, Minister in the Presidency Jeff Radebe says.

Radebe was speaking to a joint sitting of Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) and the portfolio committee on social development on Wednesday, signalling an end to the deadlock between Sassa and the post office.

Radebe was briefing the MPs following a directive from the Treasury to facilitate and agreement between Sassa and Sapo on the provision of grants to more than 17-million South Africans from April.

A deadlock developed despite a Constitutional Court ruling invalidating Cash Paymaster Services as a service provider in the provision of grants, and instructing Sassa to develop capacity to provide grants on its own.

However, Sassa attempted to eliminate the Post Office from being considered by stating that the state-owned entity did not have the capacity to handle all the functions undertaken by CPS. The Post Office has maintained that it is able to assist Sassa in delivering social grants.

“We held a meeting yesterday to look at all the issues that pertain to this matter. We want to craft the programme of action we have embarked upon. The committee met on Tuesday to consider progress on the implementation of the Constitutional Court order,” Radebe said.

He said the interministerial committee considered the reports from Sassa and Sapo, as well as the Treasury’s report from its engagement with the two. The interministerial committee met as the two entities continued with engagements with each other and Parliament, he said.

“Treasury confirmed the hybrid model for the payment of grants. The committee is of the view that all are prepared to move forward with an integrated payment system by government, which will be managed by Sassa and Sapo,” Radebe said.

Radebe said the interministerial committee was committed to assisting Sassa to comply with the Constitutional Court order and stressed that no Sassa grant payment card would expire on December 31.

The meeting on Wednesday morning was attended by delegations from the departments of telecommunications and postal services, state security, social development, the Hawks, Sapo and the Treasury.

Radebe was accompanied by Telecommunications minister Siyabonga Cwele‚ State Security Minister Bongani Bongo‚ and Social Security Minister Bathabile Dlamini‚ who are all part of the interministerial committee.

Themba Godi‚ the chairperson of Scopa‚ said he welcomed Radebe’s intervention. “All necessary resources and capacities will be in place and there will be weekly reporting [from now on]‚” said Godi.

With Babalo Ndenze