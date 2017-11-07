National

WATCH: Peter Hain has the Guptas firmly in his sights

The anti-apartheid activist plans to expose a UK bank that is linked to money laundering and the Gupta family

07 November 2017 - 11:32 Business Day TV
Peter Hain. Picture: REUTERS
Peter Hain. Picture: REUTERS

Peter Hain, anti-apartheid campaigner, House of Lords peer and former UK Labour Party cabinet member, has the Guptas in his sights.

He wants to recover billions of rand stolen from South Africa by the Gupta brothers and their politically influential friends.

Why does Peter Hain feel so strongly about the current political and corruption situation in SA? He tells Business Day TV's Alishia Seckan about his plans to expose a UK bank that is linked to money laundering and the Gupta family.

In his interview with Business Day TV he tells Seckan that he was born in SA and his parents jailed in the early 1960s for supporting Nelson Mandela's defiance campaign. His parents were subsequently banned from being politically active and his father was prevented from working as an architect, forcing the family to go into exile to London in 1966.

FT EDITORIAL COMMENT: Banks with grubby fingers beware

HSBC was taking a high stakes gamble if it knowingly waived caution in servicing the tainted Gupta family's accounts
Opinion
6 hours ago

STUART THEOBALD: Credit banks in war on kleptocracy

Banks are far from perfect policemen. Closing accounts has to be weighed against the benefit, in terms of income, of keeping them open
Opinion
1 day ago

Hain demands HSBC probe in Gupta money laundering paper trail

HSBC did not have the relevant foreign exchange licenses so Nedbank and Standard Bank in SA were used as intermediate banks
National
5 days ago

