News Leader is broadcast daily on BDTV
WATCH: Peter Hain has the Guptas firmly in his sights
The anti-apartheid activist plans to expose a UK bank that is linked to money laundering and the Gupta family
Peter Hain, anti-apartheid campaigner, House of Lords peer and former UK Labour Party cabinet member, has the Guptas in his sights.
He wants to recover billions of rand stolen from South Africa by the Gupta brothers and their politically influential friends.
Why does Peter Hain feel so strongly about the current political and corruption situation in SA? He tells Business Day TV's Alishia Seckan about his plans to expose a UK bank that is linked to money laundering and the Gupta family.
In his interview with Business Day TV he tells Seckan that he was born in SA and his parents jailed in the early 1960s for supporting Nelson Mandela's defiance campaign. His parents were subsequently banned from being politically active and his father was prevented from working as an architect, forcing the family to go into exile to London in 1966.
Please sign in or register to comment.