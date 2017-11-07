WATCH: Peter Hain has the Guptas firmly in his sights

Why does Peter Hain feel so strongly about the current political and corruption situation in SA? He tells Business Day TV's Alishia Seckan about his plans to expose a UK bank that is linked to money laundering and the Gupta family.

In his interview with Business Day TV he tells Seckan that he was born in SA and his parents jailed in the early 1960s for supporting Nelson Mandela's defiance campaign. His parents were subsequently banned from being politically active and his father was prevented from working as an architect, forcing the family to go into exile to London in 1966.