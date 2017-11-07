The percentage of roads in "very good" condition in the City of Johannesburg has fallen from 52% in 2013 to 45% in 2017.

This was revealed by the city’s MMC for transport‚ Nonhlanhla Makhuba‚ during her presentation of the State of Road Infrastructure Report in Braamfontein on Tuesday. The report‚ based on the 2017 Roads Condition Index‚ which is compiled every three years, shows that "very good" roads make up only 5‚581km of the city’s more than 12‚000km of roads.

"Poor" and "very poor" surfaced roads have increased from 27% to 32% in the reporting period. About 23% (2‚285km) of surfaced roads require resurfacing. About 72% of the 1‚169km of gravel roads are in a poor or very poor condition too‚ and require reshaping and regravelling.

Makhuba said the city has a backlog of R7.1bn worth of resurfacing on tar roads to catch up with‚ as well as R4.7bn required in upgrades to gravel roads. About R2bn is needed to fix and provide pavements‚ while dams‚ catchments and stormwater drains had a funding backlog of R61.2bn.

Makhuba said almost 80% of the bridges in the city are in a poor or very poor condition; a total of 37 bridges have collapsed since 2013 during rainy seasons.

The report showed that of the 902 bridges in the city‚ 150 (16.63%) are in a very poor condition. A total of 557 bridges (61.75%) are in a poor condition, and 143 (15.85%) are in a fair condition. Just 30 (3.33%) of the bridges are in a good condition with only 22 (2.44%) being in a very good condition.

Makhuba said these figures show that 78.38% of the bridges of the city are in a poor or very poor condition, adding that the acceptable minimum number of bridges in very good and good condition should be 80%.

In total, the city needs R6.5bn just to deal with bridge infrastructure in the city.