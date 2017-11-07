Paying tribute to fierce, prophetic Helen Suzman

The most compelling sermon I have ever come across was that delivered by Bishop Colenso in March 1879, two months after the defeat of the British at Isandlwana.

And I would like to reflect on that sermon this evening and its relevance not only to Helen Suzman, but to our time.

When I was appointed to the position of director of the Helen Suzman Foundation, I had been clear I didn’t see the foundation being turned into a shrine to Suzman. Rather, we would use the values which informed her life and the example of her dedication to public service as our guiding lights. In that way, we would both commemorate her and be inspired by her. That I believed, and still believe, would be paying tribute to Suzman’s memory.

How, then, do we bring together a 19th-century bishop from Natal, whom some regarded as schismatic, and Helen Suzman, who I think would have somewhat relished at the idea of being schismatic?

In this beautifully and forcefully constructed sermon, the good bishop used the test from the Prophet Mica VI, 8: "What doth the Lord require of thee. To seek justice, to act mercifully and to walk humbly with your God"

The sermon is actually an excoriating one, in which Colenso spares no one.

The colonial authorities, the imperial and the colonists all come under his scrutiny. And on the occasion when the governor had called "for a day of prayer and humiliation", Colenso reviews the behaviour of all and points out just how far from the prophet’s injunction all had fallen.

John Clarke writes: "So ended that memorable address, long to be remembered by those fortunate enough to hear it. Many of his listeners were indignant, some were saddened, a number accepted the castigation, and a few were admiringly antagonistic, but whatever the reaction to his words, such was the overall effect exercised by Colenso’s strong and sincere personality that he was heard through to the end in silence."

There are many points of contact or of intersection between what Colenso was trying to do and say and Suzman’s life.

Let me immediately say that the idea of Suzman walking humbly may strike many of us as somewhat curious, to say the least. I have no idea what she is saying or doing in the afterlife. It is not for one to speculate. But if there is an afterlife, I have no doubt she will be asking all the difficult questions.

Suzman’s life was a life dedicated to seeking justice.

She stood up in Parliament and opposed apartheid unequivocally. For 13 years, she was the only MP to do so. She took on every apartheid bill and subjected it to criticism of the most penetrating, detailed and coruscating kind. Utterly fearless and devastatingly articulate, she confronted the scores of Nationalist MPs and bullying ministers. She took them on, time after time, in speech after speech. Suzman was unwavering in her support for a bill of rights and the principle of the rule of law — defining features of our current liberal constitutional democracy.

It is a matter of public record that she not merely vociferously opposed the use of violence by the apartheid regime, but repeatedly exposed in Parliament many of its worst instances.

Indeed, one of Suzman’s most important contributions was to use her parliamentary position to highlight the injustices and violence of apartheid and bring to light facts that would otherwise have been covered up. She did this by posing question after question, thereby evading the censorship that then existed and bringing numerous iniquities to light. When told by a minister that her questions were an embarrassment to SA, she famously retorted that it was not her questions but his answers that were the cause of the embarrassment. She also famously and repeatedly called for Nelson Mandela’s release – as for so many other political prisoners. This is all recorded in Hansard.

Finally, and perhaps most importantly, she used her parliamentary position to assist the many victims of apartheid. With her famous expression "go and see for yourself", she purposefully went to see what was happening, and she acted on what she saw — often with crucial implications for people’s lives. In particular, she played an unparalleled role in visiting prisons and improving conditions for political prisoners.

It is this last point I wish to reflect on.

The prophet Micah urges us to act mercifully.

Inevitably, we think that this injunction applies to those who rule over us. This is no doubt correct.

But this is where Suzman used her authority as an MP to act in such a way that the lives, especially of those incarcerated, were in so many ways improved.

"It was an odd and wonderful sight" Mandela wrote, "to see this courageous woman peering into our cells and strolling around our courtyard."

Her all-important visits to Robben Island, and the resulting improvements in the prisoners’ lives, were just the tip of the iceberg. She visited the banned and the banished. She fought to obtain amnesties and passports and exit visas for countless political (and nonpolitical) prisoners. She pleaded for scores and scores of individuals who were victims of the pass laws and group areas and racial classification. She took up the causes of literally hundreds, if not thousands, of individuals. She used her powers of persuasion and threats of exposure with ministers and officials to obtain redress. Her desk was a veritable harvest of the seeds of apartheid and she worked tirelessly to try to help every one of those who sought her assistance, black, white or coloured, rich or poor, famous or unknown.

These are, I believe, all acts of mercy, carried out by a woman who understood what needed to be done and who used her authority wisely with great effect.

So I take leave of the prophet Micah, but not of the matter of the prophecy.

There really was something prophetic about Suzman.

Let me be clear, I am not suggesting she was a prophet. But that resolve to carry out what she truly believed in, and what she believed would come about, goes beyond sheer determination and hard work and courage.

And I believe no one realised this more than Madiba.

On the day he signed our Constitution into law, she accompanied him to Kliptown at his insistence, to witness that historic moment at his side.

If I can be so bold, I would say that that was their finest moment: the realisation of their hopes and aspirations for our country.

It is our task to ensure that that moment is not lost or squandered.

That is our challenge. That is what the prophet Micah enjoins us to do.