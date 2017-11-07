The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has declined to prosecute four Hawks members who were accused of holding suspended South African Revenue Service (SARS) official Vlok Symington hostage in a boardroom last year.

Nearly a year after the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) recommended criminal charges relating to kidnapping‚ assault and intimidation against the four Hawks officers — Brig N Xaba‚ Col HW Maluleka‚ Lt-Col S Palaza and Capt MF Sewele — the NPA has told Ipid there is no prospect of a successful prosecution.

In a letter dated October 24 2017‚ addressed to the Ipid chief director of investigations‚ which TimesLIVE has seen‚ acting public prosecutions director for Gauteng George Baloyi says Symington’s statements over the incident were "contradictory".

Ipid spokesman Moses Dlamini on Tuesday confirmed Ipid had received the letter.

Symington‚ who was suspended on charges relating to the boardroom drama‚ has taken the fight for his job to the High Court in Pretoria.

An internal disciplinary hearing was last week postponed pending the outcome of court proceedings.

Symington has alleged that he is being hounded for his role in revealing how the Hawks allegedly engineered charges against former finance minister Pravin Gordhan.

During the standoff‚ Symington had refused to hand over documents to Hawks investigators and SARS commissioner Tom Moyane’s bodyguard‚ Thabo Titi. The documents‚ relating to the fraud charges against Gordhan‚ were sent to Symington in error.

Symington has told Ipid that SARS and the Hawks allegedly conspired to withhold documentation from the NPA that would have prevented them from charging Gordhan.