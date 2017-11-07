Mogoeng appeals to business community for credible plan to save SA

Business must come up with a credible and definite plan to deal with racism and exclusion as to continue as things are unsustainable, Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng told business leaders at the Sunday Times top companies awards on Tuesday night.

In a heartfelt appeal to the business community Mogoeng said that the country was depending on it to rescue it from the junk status in which it found itself.

Business needed to invest and not wait until it was too late. It must deal with racism, land and exclusion.

“How can we give up hope? Why is it that there isn’t much movement in the area of investment? Are you not running the risk of waiting until it is too late? The same applies to land. Why do you sit back with all the talent you have and allow a few opportunists to ruin it for all of us when you could come up with a plan to resolve this peacefully?”

The business community was the community that reached out to the ANC when it mattered most. “How different are the challenges in which we now find ourselves?”

The Finbond group was awarded the top company of the year, Patrice Motsepe won lifetime achievement recognition and Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago was business leader of the year.

On receiving the award Kganyago said that he would continue to defend the mandate of the Bank to fight “the monster of inflation”.

Commenting on recent attacks on the Bank, Kganyago said his promise to SA was the same as that of when he was appointed in 2014.

“Trust me, I will defend this institution sparing neither strength nor power to ensure that this institution lives up to the constitutional mandate with which [it] has been entrusted.”