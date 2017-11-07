The State Security Agency (SSA) is considering its next move after former investigative journalist and author Jacques Pauw refused to withdraw his controversial book on President Jacob Zuma.

"The SSA is going to consider the response and determine the next course of action‚" said SSA spokesperson Brian Dube.

The agency wrote to Pauw and NB Publishers‚ demanding that they remove the book titled The President’s Keepers, from the shelves. Last week, The Sunday Times published articles based on the book‚ highlighting various allegations against the President.

The agency has threatened criminal prosecution and court action to take the book out of circulation.

The family of SSA director-general Arthur Fraser has also demanded that the book be retracted‚ claiming it "unjustly" accused them of "criminal activity".