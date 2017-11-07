The convener of Ramaphosa’s campaign in KwaZulu-Natal, Vukani Mdabe, and Sthembiso Mshengu‚ spokesperson for the applicants in the ongoing court saga between the so-called rebels and the PEC‚ told the media in Durban on Monday that Ramaphosa and Pandor would close the conference in December.

"We love Cyril Ramaphosa. It’s not a joke anymore. We just trust the man. We believe he is a solution to the challenges that the ANC has‚" said Mshengu.

Ramaphosa took the unprecedented move of announcing a team of ANC leaders he wants to work with‚ which incurred the wrath of the ANC.

Ramaphosa said he wanted Science and Technology Minister Pandor, and his deputy‚ former KwaZulu-Natal premier Senzo Mchunu, as secretary-general of the party‚ Gwede Mantashe as the party’s national chairperson and Gauteng chairperson Paul Mashatile as treasurer-general.

"We’re happy with comrade Pandor as the deputy president nominee. We’re actually elated by that because‚ if you were to recall‚ there has been a lot of pronouncements by the other comrade whom we had been nominating for quite a while up to the level where she openly declared she is not prepared to serve under comrade Ramaphosa. Now‚ you can’t keep on nominating someone who is not prepared to work with someone that we so dearly trust and love‚" said Mshengu.

He was referring to Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu‚ who had been touted as a potential deputy to Ramaphosa.