WATCH: What it means if Jacob Zuma gets his state capture inquiry

Constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos talks about what could happen if the president gets his way

06 November 2017 - 13:12
Jacob Zuma says he will launch a judicial commission of inquiry into state capture. The commission will be launched only after judgment is handed down in his court bid to have former public protector Thuli Madonsela’s remedial action set aside.  The president has also warned that those who want an investigation into state capture will regret it. 

Pierre de Vos, a constitutional law expert from the University of Cape Town, discusses Zuma's comments with Business Day TV's News Leader. De Vos also talks about the likely outcome if the president gets his way.

LISTEN TO THE AUDIO:

