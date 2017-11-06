SARS must provide legal reasons why it won’t release Makwakwa report

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) will have to provide a legal justification for why it cannot provide Parliament’s standing committee on finance with a copy of the report on the disciplinary action into its second in charge, Jonas Makwakwa.

SARS revealed last week that the disciplinary committee had cleared Makwakwa of the charges recommended by an investigation undertaken by law firm Hogan Lovells into R1.3m in unusual and suspicious transactions into his bank account and that of his partner, Kelly Anne Elskie, also a SARS employee.

A Financial Intelligence Centre report last year flagged the transactions and found that Makwakwa and Elskie "may have been involved in or facilitating corrupt activities".

The report indicated that credits into his accounts increased by 152% yearly from 2010 and identified 75 unusual and suspicious cash deposits into his account between March 2010 and January 2016. Hogan Lovells was tasked by SARS to investigate the matter. The law firm recommended that the pair face a disciplinary hearing, which subsequently cleared them of all charges.

The chair of the disciplinary committee, Advocate Terry Motau, was also appointed by Hogan Lovells.

Following Makwakwa’s return to his post as Chief Officer for Business & Individual Tax Parliament demanded that the report on the investigation and the disciplinary process be made public. But SARS remained adamant that the reports could not be made public as it was an internal matter between employer and employee.

But finance committee chairperson Yunus Carrim on Monday said that after consulting Parliament’s legal team, he had written to commissioner Tom Moyane and Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba to request copies of the reports.

"With the projected shortfall of R50.8bn in revenue for this financial year, we need to bolster public confidence in SARS more than ever before. The statement issued by SARS that Mr Makwakwa is not guilty of the charges levelled against him is terse and offers no justification for this decision," said Mr Carrim.

The committee said that if there were aspects of the report that could not be released for "legal reasons", this could be "negotiated" between legal representatives from SARS and Parliament.

Carrim said that should SARS decide that the report would not be made available to the committee, it would have to provide a legal justification for this, which would be referred to Parliament’s legal advisers for a way forward.