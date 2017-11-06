National

Pravin Gordhan to talk to lawyers over Dudu Myeni’s claims

The stand-off stems from comments the departing SAA chairperson made in an interview with news channel ANN7 last week

06 November 2017 - 10:43 Kgothatso Madisa
Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON

Former finance minister Pravin Gordhan will be consulting his lawyers about allegations made by the outgoing South African Airways (SAA) chairperson, Dudu Myeni.

The stand-off stems from comments Myeni made in an interview with news channel ANN7 last week. During the interview‚ Myeni was asked to list the companies that have been looting SAA. She mentioned Bidvest‚ a company in which Gordhan is known to have shares. Myeni then challenged journalists to find out whether a minister has interests in the company.

“I can give you the names of the companies‚ it is the job of anyone who wants to write — journalists who are not lazy to do proper research — to say‚ who is Bidvest and who is part of Bidvest? Is there a minister somewhere? Is there anyone who is linked to Bidvest?” said Myeni.

Gordhan‚ who did not want to comment extensively on Myeni’s allegations‚ said: “I will take the matter to my lawyers to look at.”

Bidvest was not immediately available to comment.

Asked about her relationship with Gordhan during his tenure as minister of finance‚ Myeni described it as “a tough one“.

“The treatment I got was like that of a young girl from a community somewhere who knew nothing about what I was doing‚ yet I had facts. I would sit down with him and share with him about the performance of the airline and what the views were in terms of what could actually take the company from where it was to a better place‚ in fact‚ back to its glory‚” Myeni said.

Dudu Myeni has not gone quietly into the post-SAA night

In an interview with The New Age, the former SAA chairwoman takes shots at former finance minister Pravin Gordhan, forensic investigator Paul ...
Companies
2 days ago

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Lynne Brown denies Denel chance to appoint its own board leaders

Pravin Gordhan is airbrushed out of SARS’s success story, and CEO Brian Joffe notes Long4Life’s good beginning
Opinion
9 days ago

JUSTICE MALALA: A last dance with Dudu

Long-time SAA chair finally gets the boot, but not before a final trip with Zuma — to an infamous Nigerian state for an odd unveiling of a JZ statue
Opinion
11 days ago

PETER BRUCE: Gigaba needs serious wings to save SAA

‘Gigaba knows a lot of the pressures on him are self-inflicted. His involvement with the Guptas has hobbled his credibility’
Opinion
18 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Pravin Gordhan to talk to lawyers over Dudu ...
National
2.
DA says it will stop Mahlobo
National
3.
Paradise Papers: SA names aplenty in huge tax leak
National
4.
New leaked papers show tax avoidance by uber rich
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.