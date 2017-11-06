The DA says that it will interdict Energy Minister David Mahlobo’s attempt to "force through" a nuclear deal, which is expected to cost in the region of R1-trillion.

"The DA will not hesitate to interdict any attempt by … Mahlobo to force through a nuclear deal despite the fact that SA does not need or can afford the estimated R1-trillion deal‚" the party said in a statement.

"It becomes clear that minister Mahlobo was appointed to make sure that the necessary nuclear deal would be pushed through. We will not allow Mahlobo to appease his friends‚ the Russians‚ at the expense of millions of South Africans who are struggling to survive with no jobs in a flat economy."

The party said it would use every legal and Parliamentary tool at its disposal to ensure that generations to come would not be shackled to massive debt that would compromise SA’s future.

City Press reported on Sunday that officials in Mahlobo’s department were working weekends to finalise the reviewed integrated energy and resource plans four months ahead of schedule. The plan to determine the energy mix would be finished in the next two weeks‚ the paper said.

It quoted an insider saying: "We would have been talking February‚ but now we are talking November 14."