DA seeks order that Jacob Zuma divulge the cost to the state of his court bid

This week, the DA will seek an order from the High Court in Cape Town to compel President Jacob Zuma to answer the question put to him in the National Assembly on Thursday, on the cost to the state of his legal bid to prevent the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) from laying corruption charges against him.

The President, under the protection of deputy speaker of the National Assembly Lechesa Tsenoli, failed to provide an answer to the question asked by DA leader Mmusi Maimane during the question-and-answer session, even though he had had 16 days in which to prepare his reply.

At a media conference on Monday, Maimane said Zuma’s refusal to provide an answer to a very specific question was in violation of his constitutional duty to be accountable to Parliament.

Tsenoli had also been in dereliction of his duties, and the DA planned to bring a motion of no confidence in him on the grounds that Parliament’s presiding officers had a constitutional duty to ensure that Parliament held the executive to account.

"Oral questions to the President take place only once a term, roughly every three months, and remain one of the few mechanisms available to elected MPs to hold the executive accountable," Maimane said.

"Openness, transparency and accountability are the essence of what the Constitution envisaged by such oral question sessions. In a show of total disdain for our country and its people, Zuma once again made a mockery of the institution of Parliament", by being unprepared and unwilling to answering the questions.

Maimane added: "If ever there was a clear-cut case of the need to scrutinise and oversee executive action, it lies in requiring the president to account for the money that was spent in defending what was ultimately judged by the Supreme Court of Appeal to be an irrational decision: namely, the decision to discontinue the prosecution against him."