Cape Town — A regional ANC secretary in the Western Cape has found himself in hot water amid allegations that he is campaigning for Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu to be the next president of the party.

Boland secretary Jonton Snyman was on Friday issued with a letter of suspension by provincial secretary Faize Jacobs.

In the letter‚ Jacobs does not detail why Snyman was suspended‚ except to say he had failed to respond to an earlier letter.

"In terms of this letter‚ you may not represent the ANC in any meeting or on any platform. You may not call‚ attend or officiate any branch meeting‚" reads the letter.

Both Jacobs and Snyman could not be reached for comment at the time of writing.

ANC Western Cape spokesperson Lionel Adendorf declined to give a detailed comment on the matter‚ only saying it was an internal issue between Snyman and the ANC.

"We do not comment on processes that have not concluded yet ... it’s actually disappointing that a letter intended for the attention of one person ends up in the hands of many. That is not how the ANC would want to conduct its business or relate with its members‚" Adendorf said.

Snyman was previously part of a grouping in the party‚ called United in Diversity‚ which helped install Jacobs as secretary.

The grouping has largely been seen as backers of Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa‚ who is vying to take over as ANC president in December.

ANC insiders‚ who spoke with TimesLIVE on condition of anonymity‚ said Snyman had fallen out with the grouping over a number of issues‚ including his campaigning for Sisulu.

One insider said Snyman had frustrated many in the group as he was seen to be giving audience to a number of the ANC presidential hopefuls‚ including Minister in the Presidency Jeff Radebe.

Meanwhile‚ Snyman was accused of failing to hold meetings in his region to nominate leaders.

"The region is not functioning‚ while the region is not functioning ... Jonton has been busy using his office to run Lindiwe’s campaign full-time‚" said the insider.

The insider said Snyman’s suspension came after other members of the Boland regional executive committee had written to the province to complain.