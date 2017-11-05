SABC head of legal services shot dead

The SABC’s head of legal services‚ Sizwe Vilakazi‚ was shot dead on Saturday night‚ the public broadcaster has announced.

"The SABC board‚ management and staff of the SABC would like to send heartfelt condolences to the Vilakazi family and friends," SABC spokesman Kaizer Kganyago said on Sunday.

"Mr Vilakazi will be remembered for his immense contribution at the SABC. He was dedicated to his work and entrusted with a huge responsibility of heading the SABC’s legal division."

Vilakazi joined the SABC in 2008 and was appointed head of legal service in September 2016.

"Mr Vilakazi was a remarkable legal mind with an exceptional intuition and work ethic. He led the corporation’s legal division with unsurpassed talent and perseverance. He executed his duties without compromising the organisation’s core values‚" said Kganyago.

The motive behind Vilakazi’s murder is unclear.

The safety of SABC staffers has come under scrutiny recently. In 2016, the "SABC Eight" public broadcaster journalists received death threats for testifying at an inquiry into the organisation.

SABC radio producer Suna Venter, who was part of the SABC Eight, passed away earlier this year due to a heart condition called stress cardiomyopathy, or "broken heart syndrome". The family believes her condition was worsened by the threats she endured as a result of her call for media freedom at the SABC. She was shot in the face with a pellet gun in early 2017, endured threatening text messages, and her flat was broken into several times.

