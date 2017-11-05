National

SABC head of legal services shot dead

05 November 2017 - 17:40 Bekezela Phakathi
Picture: Robbie Tshabalala
Picture: Robbie Tshabalala

The SABC’s head of legal services‚ Sizwe Vilakazi‚ was shot dead on Saturday night‚ the public broadcaster has announced.

"The SABC board‚ management and staff of the SABC would like to send heartfelt condolences to the Vilakazi family and friends," SABC spokesman Kaizer Kganyago said on Sunday.

"Mr Vilakazi will be remembered for his immense contribution at the SABC. He was dedicated to his work and entrusted with a huge responsibility of heading the SABC’s legal division."

Vilakazi joined the SABC in 2008 and was appointed head of legal service in September 2016.

"Mr Vilakazi was a remarkable legal mind with an exceptional intuition and work ethic. He led the corporation’s legal division with unsurpassed talent and perseverance. He executed his duties without compromising the organisation’s core values‚" said Kganyago.

The motive behind Vilakazi’s murder is unclear.

The safety of SABC staffers has come under scrutiny recently. In 2016, the "SABC Eight" public broadcaster journalists received death threats for testifying at an inquiry into the organisation.

SABC radio producer Suna Venter, who was part of the SABC Eight, passed away earlier this year due to a heart condition called stress cardiomyopathy, or "broken heart syndrome". The family believes her condition was worsened by the threats she endured as a result of her call for media freedom at the SABC. She was shot in the face with a pellet gun in early 2017, endured threatening text messages, and her flat was broken into several times.

phakathib@businesslive.co.za

Auditor-General finds SABC, the Post Office and PetroSA on verge of collapse

With irregular expenditure of R2.82bn, state-owned enterprises are some of the country’s worst irregular spenders — and they’re ...
National
3 days ago

SABC promises programming despite union strike

The Broadcasting‚ Electronic Media and Allied Workers Union says the strike is not only about money but abuse by management, and unilateral ...
National
3 days ago

New SABC chairman Makhathini quits Zuma’s wife’s foundation

Bongumusa Makhathini had promised to do so, after his involvement with the Bongi Ngema-Zuma Foundation diabetes nonprofit group had raised concern
National
18 days ago

Only the board can appoint SABC executives

The ruling brings clarity on the role of the communications minister and the president in appointing SABC executives
National
18 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Dlamini-Zuma’s secret backers outed
National
2.
Moyane may disclose Zuma’s tax details to refute ...
National
3.
McKinsey worked with Trillian after learning of ...
National
4.
SSA’s cease-and-desist letter is a ‘shocking ...
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.