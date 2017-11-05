National

Dlamini-Zuma’s secret backers outed

05 November 2017 - 10:32 MZILIKAZI WA AFRIKA
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma flanked by Adriano Mazzotti, left, and Carnilinx chief operating officer Mohammadh Sayed. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Presidential hopeful Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma met self-confessed tobacco smuggler Adriano Mazzotti and his business associates more than the one time — he claims he met her — we have the proof.

Instagram photographs prove at least two meetings, while a third shows an associate of the dodgy tycoon embracing Dlamini-Zuma, apparently taken in Greece. The others show Mazzotti and Dlamini-Zuma in London and in Sandton.

Under one of the photographs, gambling tycoon Philip Anastassopoulos exclaims: "Another nice day with mama Zuma."

Last week Mazzotti claimed he had only met the presidential hopeful once.

The photographs and the new information suggest a much closer relationship between Dlamini-Zuma and Mazzotti.

Mazzotti and gambling tycoons Philip and Photios Anastassopoulos — who own Supabets — are said to have taken Dlamini-Zuma to the UK and Greece earlier this year to try to raise funds for her presidential campaign.

Photios, who is also a non-executive director of Phumelela Gaming and Leisure, posted a photo of himself, Mazzotti and Dlamini-Zuma on his Instagram account on March 25, claiming he "had a good week with mama Zuma and Adriano in London".

Sources told the Sunday Times this week that Mazzotti and the Anastassopoulos brothers have been funding Dlamini-Zuma’s presidential campaign.

"Dlamini-Zuma has been having secret meetings with these guys twice per month behind her campaign team’s back because she knows they won’t be comfortable working with these controversial figures," a source said.

"Mazzotti and Photios have been sharing their private photos from these meetings with Dlamini-Zuma with their business associates while lobbying them to chip in some money for her campaign," another source said.

Read the full story in the Sunday Times

Is dirty cigarette money funding NDZ’s bid for president?

This and other astounding information about secret payments to other members of the Zuma family is contained in a sensational new book published today
