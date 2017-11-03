Zuma vows nuclear option is a given for South Africa

President Jacob Zuma insisted on Thursday that the government would pursue the nuclear build programme, saying its implementation was "just a question of timing".

During his final question-and-answer session for the year in the National Assembly, Zuma said government policy had not changed and nuclear was still part of the energy mix. The energy mix also includes hydro, solar, coal, wind and gas.

Zuma dodged many pointed questions from the opposition, which prompted the DA to stage a dramatic walkout towards the end of proceedings.

One of the questions that Zuma seemed enthusiastic to answer was related to nuclear energy and posed by DA leader Mmusi Maimane.

Energy Minister David Mahlobo and Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba have sent contradictory messages on the nuclear plan in recent weeks, with the former stating that nuclear was firmly part of SA’s energy mix.