What Cosatu wants from Ramaphosa

Nehawu general secretary Zola Saphetha said the leaders had been delegated to formally inform Ramaphosa of its support for him and what workers expected from his presidency, should he win at the hotly contested conference.

Cosatu spokesman Sizwe Pamla confirmed the plans for the meeting.

Nehawu had also discredited recent talks between leaders of the tripartite alliance at its political council, saying it would encourage Cosatu to reject the meeting’s outcomes.

Saphetha said discussions held by the council that included ANC, South African Communist Party (SACP) and Cosatu leaders were not genuine. They failed to tackle issues related to the unity of the alliance and to come up with solutions to the country’s economic woes. "We will tell Cosatu not to take the outcomes seriously…. If the ANC is not serious about convening the alliance; the SACP, Cosatu and South African National Civic Organisation must do that."

ANC spokesman Zizi Kodwa said the alliance political council meeting was "very important". All partners recommitted to building unity and agreed they would meet regularly to ensure "issues do not pile up", he said.

Business Day understands Nehawu was behind a push from some affiliates in Cosatu for the federation to cut all ties with the ANC and throw all its efforts into the formulation of a popular left front with the SACP.

Saphetha said that Nehawu would consider the options were the SACP to choose that route. The union would still support the ANC in 2019 as that was a congress decision, he said.

The outcome of the ANC’s elective conference would, however, influence the direction the union would take. "We will not support an ANC led by looters, criminals and the ANC that will remain permanently factionalised," Saphetha said.

