Tshwane to get rid of all 13,000 PEU smart meters

The City of Tshwane wants to replace all 13,000 electricity smart meters installed by service provider PEU Capital Partners.

This follows the High Court judgment in which the R2bn contract between the parties was set aside.

Cilliers Brink, Tshwane member of the mayoral committee for corporate and shared services, said on Friday that the city did not want to acquire the so-called smart meters provided by PEU and its subsidiary, TUMS.

"We propose to replace the almost 13,000 meters with our own. To ensure value for money and that the people of Tshwane receive sustainable, reliable and affordable electricity supply," Brink said.

He said this submission is made in the city’s affidavit on a just and equitable remedy after the High Court declared all agreements between PEU/TUMS and the city invalid earlier in October.

According to Brink, the city also proposes that a reduced rate be paid to PEU for electricity consumption on these meters until the city can extricate itself from the relationship.

The October judgment declared all deals between Tshwane and PEU/TUMS to be unlawful. The court also ordered that a sum of R950m be paid to the city, which Brink has hailed as a chance to stop the "financial haemorrhaging" caused by the PEU deal.

He also said the judgment was a massive victory for clean tender processes and value for ratepayers.

The case was initially brought by lobby group AfriBusiness in 2013, and was later joined by the city after it changed to a coalition-led government in 2016.

PEU and AfriBusiness will have an opportunity to respond to the city’s submissions in the coming weeks, Brink said.

He said there would be no interruption of services to consumers with PEU meters in the meantime.

"Although we are subject to the processes of the court, the city hopes to be rid of PEU and their meters before the end of the current financial year in June 2018," Brink said.