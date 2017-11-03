SSA’s cease-and-desist letter is a ‘shocking abuse of the freedom to publish’
It is astonishing that a government run by people who suffered under apartheid and fought against censorship are championing this unacceptable practice, Publishers Association says
It is likely that the State Security Agency’s (SSA’s) cease-and-desist letter to author Jacques Pauw and NB Publishers, is the first of its kind to be served on any publisher or author in democratic SA, the Publishers Association of South Africa (Pasa) says.
On Friday, Pasa executive director Mpuka Radinku described the move as "shocking", saying that Pasa stood by the principle of freedom to publish, which is supported by the International Publishers Association (IPA).
"We, therefore, cannot support actions that are intended to suppress the thoughts and opinions of authors, publishers and citizens to express themselves freely. The SSA must withdraw the cease-and-desist letter and seek better ways to address their concerns," Radinku said in an e-mail.
"Their action is reminiscent of the draconian treatment associated with the apartheid government or dictatorships elsewhere in the world."
Pauw and NB publishers were served a letter telling them to withdraw the explosive book — The President’s Keepers — from shelves and retract parts of the book, which has sent shockwaves throughout the country since its release.
If they did not do this, they would face legal action and possible criminal charges, the SSA says. The letter alleges that the book "contains parts that are in contravention of the Intelligence Service Act, Act 65 of 2002".
The news broke on Friday, after the South African Revenue Service indicated earlier in the day that it would take legal action against Pauw and the Sunday Times, which published extracts from his book on Sunday. It is alleged in the book that President Jacob Zuma did not file his tax returns for the first few years of his presidency, and that he drew a salary as an employee in the first four months as president of SA.
Radinku said he believed there were better avenues for aggrieved parties to seek recourse such, as approaching the author/publisher, and that the cease-and-desist letter was not one of them. He said issuing a cease-and-desist letter was a form of state censorship and intimidation.
On what the move meant for a country that banned books under the apartheid government, Radinku said this meant SA had regressed as a country because the current rulers were becoming intolerant of different opinions and wanted to undermine people’s rights to express themselves freely.
"It is astonishing that a government run by people who suffered under apartheid and fought against censorship are the ones who champion this unacceptable practice. This is a betrayal of the vision of a post-apartheid SA that most people fought for," Radinku said.
The Cape Town Press Club condemned the intimidation of Pauw in a statement on Friday, saying "the Intelligence Act is being misused in a transparently vile attempt to draw a cloak of secrecy over the exposure of corruption in government."
It said Pauw was a highly respected investigative reporter and credence must be given to what he had written.
"The Cape Town Press Club will not be intimidated; we fully support NB Publishers and Pauw and we look forward to hosting him as our guest speaker on November 21," the statement read.
The Right2Know Campaign said it viewed the actions of both the SSA and SARS as "crude acts of censorship, aimed to intimidate investigative journalists and protect the corrupt and powerful".
The campaign said this is why SA fought the Secrecy Bill and "why we will continue to fight censorship from the securocrats".
Corruption Watch also condemned the SSA and SARS threats, describing them as "highly compromised and captured state institutions".
"The attempts by the SSA and SARS‚ and their threats to go to court to prevent further distribution‚ printing or publishing of the book‚ suggest that both parties are prepared to go to great lengths to ensure that the President continues to act with impunity and is not held accountable,"
It added that it "fully supports the critical role played by investigative journalists in exposing and combatting corruption" and Pauw and NP Publishers should "stand firm"‚ because the majority South Africans labouring "under the yoke of corruption" supported them.
Meanwhile, NB Publishers sent out invitations on Friday for the book’s launches next week.
With Staff Writer
