SSA’s cease-and-desist letter is a ‘shocking abuse of the freedom to publish’

It is likely that the State Security Agency’s (SSA’s) cease-and-desist letter to author Jacques Pauw and NB Publishers, is the first of its kind to be served on any publisher or author in democratic SA, the Publishers Association of South Africa (Pasa) says.

On Friday, Pasa executive director Mpuka Radinku described the move as "shocking", saying that Pasa stood by the principle of freedom to publish, which is supported by the International Publishers Association (IPA).

"We, therefore, cannot support actions that are intended to suppress the thoughts and opinions of authors, publishers and citizens to express themselves freely. The SSA must withdraw the cease-and-desist letter and seek better ways to address their concerns," Radinku said in an e-mail.

"Their action is reminiscent of the draconian treatment associated with the apartheid government or dictatorships elsewhere in the world."

Pauw and NB publishers were served a letter telling them to withdraw the explosive book — The President’s Keepers — from shelves and retract parts of the book, which has sent shockwaves throughout the country since its release.

If they did not do this, they would face legal action and possible criminal charges, the SSA says. The letter alleges that the book "contains parts that are in contravention of the Intelligence Service Act, Act 65 of 2002".